Jimmy Kimmel is guessing where donations to President Donald Trump’s “election legal defense fund” are really going.

The Trump campaign has been badgering supporters to aid its efforts to fight the results of the 2020 election. However, the fine print on the solicitations reveal that more than half of any donation will be used to cover the campaign’s debt.

Other emails requesting money for election legal challenges have fine print that indicates the majority of the contribution would go to Save America, a political action committee that Trump recently set up that will likely be used to fund his post-presidency political activities.

“Basically at this point, any money you give to Trump goes towards paying, like, Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Drybar bill,” the comedian said Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

He also pointed to the $421 million in debt that the president has personally guaranteed, reported by the New York Times in September, which will reportedly mostly be coming due within the next four years.

Kimmel quipped that it was probably where the lion’s share of donations would be headed, allocated to “God knows who.”

He pulled up a pie chart to illustrate his other suspicions:

Jimmy Kimmel Live Where Jimmy Kimmel thinks Trump donors' money is going.

Watch the roast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” below.