Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump's ‘Scumbag’ Enablers By Name In Scathing Monologue

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel called out President Donald Trump as well as those who’ve enabled him after a day of political violence rocked Washington.

Trump supporters, egged on by the president, stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in a violent attempt at blocking the certification of the election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden. In response, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host described Trump’s enablers as “scumbags” for helping him to spread lies about the election ― and he named names.

“That’s you, Josh Hawley. That’s you, Ted Cruz,” Kimmel said referring to the Republican senators from Missouri and Texas, who objected to the election results during a joint session of Congress.

“Ted Cruz, this guy doesn’t even believe the election was stolen,” Kimmel added. “He knows better than that.”

Kimmel also called out other Trump enablers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is the personal attorney to the president, as well as the president himself.

“These people are not Americans,” Kimmel said. “There’s no ‘we, the people,’ there’s ‘me, the people’ and that’s it.”

Check out his full monologue below:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!