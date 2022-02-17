Jimmy Kimmel’s Plan To Keep Trump Out Of Washington Is So Crazy It Just Might Work

“You may notice this new site looks almost exactly like Twitter,” Kimmel observed. “It took him who knows how many millions of dollars and a year to change a blue checkmark to a red checkmark.”

The checkmark color appears to be one of the only differences between Trump’s upcoming Truth Social and Twitter itself, where Trump is banned.

But that gave Kimmel an idea.

“Basically they made Donald Trump a pretend Twitter to post on,” Kimmel said. “See? That’s what we should be doing. Build him a fake Oval Office, tell him he’s president again and everybody wins.”