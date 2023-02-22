Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Uncomfortable Moment Of Latest Trump Event

Jimmy Kimmel found a strange event for Donald Trump held by a Florida fan club on Monday where tickets included a discount for Tony Roma’s ribs.
“For real,” Kimmel insisted.
Indeed, the Club 45 website says that members enjoy a discount at the Tony Roma’s in the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel, where the group meets and where Trump spoke to them on Monday.
Kimmel noted that the event included a 5-year-old girl asking a question about inflation ― and that the girl was still there, watching, when Trump went on a tangent about rape, using the word over and over again when he warned about the supposed dangers of immigrants during a xenophobic rant.
See more in his Tuesday night monologue: