Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Uncomfortable Moment Of Latest Trump Event

Indeed, the Club 45 website says that members enjoy a discount at the Tony Roma’s in the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel, where the group meets and where Trump spoke to them on Monday.

Kimmel noted that the event included a 5-year-old girl asking a question about inflation ― and that the girl was still there, watching, when Trump went on a tangent about rape, using the word over and over again when he warned about the supposed dangers of immigrants during a xenophobic rant.