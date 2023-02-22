What's Hot

Seattle Becomes First U.S. City To Ban Caste Discrimination

Will Smith Has Finally Poked Fun At His Oscars Slap, And Fans Are Loving It

Joe Biden In Poland Says U.S. And Allies 'Have Ukraine's Back'

Seth Rogen Clarifies 'Superbad' Stance After Backlash Over His Views On Teen Movies

Snubbed By The Oscars, This Hit Film Is Now The Top Movie On Netflix

Rep. David Cicilline Will Resign From Congress In 'Unexpected' Move

Madonna Continues To Laugh Off Grammys Criticism Like Only She Can

'Lethargic' Alligator Rescued From Brooklyn Lake

Da Brat Announces Pregnancy With Stunning Photo Shoot

One Dead, 13 Others Hospitalized After Explosion At Ohio Metal Plant

I'm A 55-Year-Old Single Mom. Here's How I Became One Of The Most Popular Models On OnlyFans.

Austin Butler Melted Down Your Favorite Dessert To Gain Weight For 'Elvis'

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Uncomfortable Moment Of Latest Trump Event

The late-night host found the ex-president wasn't exactly mindful of his audience.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel found a strange event for Donald Trump held by a Florida fan club on Monday where tickets included a discount for Tony Roma’s ribs.

“For real,” Kimmel insisted.

Indeed, the Club 45 website says that members enjoy a discount at the Tony Roma’s in the Hilton Palm Beach Airport hotel, where the group meets and where Trump spoke to them on Monday.

Kimmel noted that the event included a 5-year-old girl asking a question about inflation ― and that the girl was still there, watching, when Trump went on a tangent about rape, using the word over and over again when he warned about the supposed dangers of immigrants during a xenophobic rant.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community