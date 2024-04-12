EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes The 1 Glaring Flaw In Trump's Latest Legal Rant

The late-night host spots a gaping hole in the ex-president's defense strategy.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a startling flaw in Donald Trump’s attacks on President Joe Biden.

The ex-president claimed that Biden “can’t put two sentences together” and “can’t do anything.” But in practically the same breath, Trump accused Biden of orchestrating the multiple criminal cases he’s now facing in New York, Washington, Georgia and Florida.

“Right,” a skeptical Kimmel fired back at Trump. “Biden simultaneously can’t do anything and is a ruthlessly calculating criminal mastermind. It makes total sense. By the end of the week, he’ll be saying Joe Biden’s the one who had sex with Stormy Daniels, not him.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

