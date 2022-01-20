Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Trump’s New Legal Problems With The Best Possible Metaphor

Count Jimmy Kimmel among those who are thrilled by this week’s turn of events for former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Letitia James took legal action against Trump as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, saying she had evidence of fraud.

Advertisement

“The walls appear to be closing in on Trump,” Kimmel said. “Big, beautiful walls. Mexico’s like, ‘Let us know if you need to chip in with that, muchachos.’”

Kimmel also went into mock shock over the AG’s allegation.

“Who could’ve ever predicted ― I mean of all things, fraud?” Kimmel said. “...Donald Trump?”