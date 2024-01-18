EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelPaul Harvey

Jimmy Kimmel Brings Holy Hell On Trump With A Blunt Message From God

The late-night host trolls the former president over the infamous "God Made Trump" video.
Ed Mazza
A number of Christian commentators are unhappy with Donald Trump for sharing what they called a “blasphemous” video ― so Jimmy Kimmel stepped in with an alternate take.

The video shared by Trump earlier this month is modified version of Paul Harvey’s 1978 “So God Made a Farmer” speech, only this one claims Trump has been chosen by God.

“Even Jesus was like, ‘Jesus!’,” Kimmel said after playing a clip, then shared his own version.

While the original video gives God the credit for making Trump, Kimmel’s version ends with God apologizing instead.

Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

