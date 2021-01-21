Jimmy Kimmel celebrated the departure of “crazy ex-POTUS” Donald Trump, who left Washington on Wednesday morning, hours before President Joe Biden was sworn in.

“I remember going back to the day Trump was inaugurated, such a terrible day, and wondering, ‘Can our country even survive four years of this?’” Kimmel said. “And now we know the answer: Not really. Just barely. But we made it.”

Still, Kimmel said Biden’s inauguration showed the world that there was “no MyPillow large enough to smother our democracy.”

Kimmel took a look at the day’s events, from Trump’s departure to Biden taking the oath of office, and concluded with a wild musical sendoff featuring America’s national monuments coming alive to celebrate to the tune of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Good Bye.”

Check it out below: