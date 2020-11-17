Jimmy Kimmel says President Donald Trump’s having trouble coming to grips with the fact that he lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“He’s like a kid slowly realizing that nobody’s coming to his birthday party,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night.

Instead of conceding, Trump has made false claims that the election was “rigged” against him.

“It’s gonna take him some time to digest this loss,” Kimmel said, then named the 10 stages of grief the president’s going through, complete with video demonstrations. There’s denial, anger, blame and delusion ― and those are just for starters.

See the full list in Kimmel’s monologue below: