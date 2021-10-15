Jimmy Kimmel Can't Stop Laughing At Trump's 'Nutty' New Line Of Attack

Trump’s PAC sent an email with a green-tinted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, comparing him to the Grinch. The email offers green Fauci stickers in exchange for donations “so you can let everyone know you will NOT be controlled and you will NOT let FAUCI STEAL CHRISTMAS.”

Just watch Kimmel react to the “nutty” Trump message:

Fox News has also been getting in on the act.

Laura Ingraham played a clip in which a reporter asked the White House if the Biden administration could guarantee that Christmas presents would be delivered on time. White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that the White House doesn’t handle package deliveries, causing Ingraham to shake her head and cite the Dr. Seuss book.

“The Grinch has nothing on these people!” she said, then claimed Democrats were slithering around trees and “stealing our children’s future.”

Kimmel shook his head.

“I have a feeling she didn’t read all the way to the end of the book,” he said.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas ends when Christmas comes anyway ― even without presents. Or as the Grinch realized:

″‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas... perhaps... means a little bit more!’”

