Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With Most 'Devastating' Part Of Legal Loss

The late-night host shows how this defeat could've hit extra close to home.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that Donald Trump lost a big legal decision in his Jan. 6 case on Tuesday when a federal appellate court ruled he does not have immunity.

“Kind of a bummer,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “Poor guy drank all that bleach for nothing.”

Trump had claimed presidential immunity protects him from virtually all acts committed while in office, with his attorney infamously arguing he would even have immunity if he ordered the assassination of a political rival.

The former president plans to appeal to the Supreme Court, but Kimmel said the news had to have hit him hard.

“It was a devastating moment for Trump,” he said. “Especially when Melania started clapping.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

