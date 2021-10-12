Jimmy Kimmel Predicts What Trump Will Brag About When He’s In ‘The Bowels Of Hell’

Jimmy Kimmel said a new book about Donald Trump claims the former president was bragging about the size of the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as his supporters attempted to block the certification of the 2020 election.

“Of course he was,” Kimmel said. “Is there anything he won’t brag about? It’s like bragging about the size of your tumor. It’s not good!”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host then envisioned a scenario where Trump could find something to boast about even in the worst possible place.

“Someday, he’ll be looking up from the bowels of hell, elbowing his buddy Jeffrey Epstein, and saying, ’Can you believe how many people are dancing on my grave?’” Kimmel said.