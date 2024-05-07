EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelstormy daniels

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Sure Sign 'Trump Is Definitely Going To Jail'

The late night host made a bold prediction for the former president.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said there’s a big difference between himself and Judge Juan Merchan, who threatened Donald Trump with jail time on Monday after finding the former president again violated a gag order in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“The last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” Merchan told Trump as he warned him not to violate the order again.

“Which is funny because it’s the first thing I would want to do,” Kimmel said. “It’s like number one on my list.”

Trump can avoid jail if he stops attacking witnesses, jurors and other people covered by the gag order.

“Which means Trump is definitely going to jail,” Kimmel predicted. “He can’t stop talking about the case. It’s like trying to get a dog to stop licking itself... it’s his nature.”

See more in his Monday night monologue:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot