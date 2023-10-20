Jimmy Kimmel Uses One Of Trump’s Most Infamous Insults Against Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said the latest legal developments don’t bode well for Donald Trump.

Attorney Sidney Powell, one of 18 people charged alongside the former president in the George election interference case, pleaded guilty on Thursday and promised to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against the others.

“The Chicken McNuggets are coming home to roost, aren’t they?” Kimmel said. “The rats are jumping off the Spray-tanic. The big beautiful walls are closing in ― and somewhere up there, I have to believe John McCain is smiling. You know, he likes people who don’t get caught.”

Trump famously despised McCain, the longtime Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate who died in 2018. Trump at one point dismissed McCain’s military service because he was captured and tortured in Vietnam.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said in 2015.