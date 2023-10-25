Jimmy Kimmel Has Bold Prison Prediction For Trump After Latest Guilty Plea

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said that three big legal twists on Tuesday can mean only one thing for Donald Trump.

“I’m telling you right now: Donald Trump is going to jail,” Kimmel said. “I don’t want to hear anymore. I’m telling you.”

Kimmel noted that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been given immunity in the Jan. 6, 2021, case and has testified against his old boss, according to reports on Tuesday.

“Right now, half of Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep him out of prison,” he said. “The other half are trying to keep themselves out of prison.”