Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump Jr. Over Desperate New Message To His Dad

Jimmy Kimmel said those around Donald Trump are desperately trying to draw attention away from his long and growing list of legal problems.

One of the ex-president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., released a video fawning over a clip of his father catching a Sharpie marker that was tossed on stage so he could sign autographs.

Advertisement

“Nailed it, one-handed. Crushes it,” Trump Jr. said in the video, which appears to have been shot in the middle of a field.

“The only thing Joe Biden can catch is COVID. Good hands, Dad. Proud of you. Keep it up,” Trump Jr. added.

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at the clip.

“Also, Dad, if you could come pick me up? I’ve been in this field for two weeks and I don’t know how to get home,” he joked.

Kimmel also ran through some of the wildest claims about the former president that are featured in a new book.

Advertisement