Jimmy Kimmel Tells Judge Exactly How To Hurt Trump Most

Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday that the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial missed the mark when he fined the former president $10,000 this week for violating a gag order.

The judge warned that future violations could even lead to jail time, but Kimmel said he had a better idea.

“If you really want to shut Trump up, you don’t threaten him with jail time or fines. Threaten him with Eric time,” he said, referring to one of Trump’s adult sons. “Trust me: Put him in a room with Eric. He’ll clam up like he’s at a brunch with Melania.”