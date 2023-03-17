What's Hot

U.S. Army Parachute Team Member Dies In Training Jump At Florida Base

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Had ‘Near-Death Experience' Thanks To ‘A**hole’ Director

U.S. Issues Travel Warnings For Mexico Spring Breakers Amid Violence

Brian Cox Slams Monarchy But Says Meghan Markle 'Knew What She Was Getting Into'

Producer Who Called Actor Jenna Ortega 'Toxic' Tries To Explain

Hilarie Burton Says Chad Michael Murray Came To Her Defense Amid Alleged Assault

Princess Diana's Brother Shreds Trump Over Claim She 'Kissed My Ass'

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Eric André Slams 'Emotionally Disturbed' Chet Hanks For Reckless Behavior On Set

Drake And 21 Savage Tour Tickets Cost More Than Beyoncé’s — And Twitter Is Losing It

Utah Bans Abortion Clinics In Wave Of Post-Roe Restrictions

Lucy Liu Says She 'Didn't Have A Plan' When She Had A Child In Her 40s

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelJoe Tacopina

Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Donald Trump's New Lawyer

The late night host mocked Joe Tacopina with a stinging supercut.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s new lawyer on Thursday with a montage of his excuses for the former president.

Joe Tacopina is the latest legal adviser who the former president has drafted in amid multiple investigations.

Earlier this week, the attorney tried to snatch a piece of paper from MSNBC’s Ari Melber while defending Trump’s claim about not knowing hush money payments were paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels after their alleged affair.

Tacopina repeatedly claims Trump is a victim of extortion in the supercut.

Per Kimmel, the lawyer “seems to have been born in the ashtray of Rudy Giuliani’s Lincoln Continental.”

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community