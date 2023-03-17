Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Donald Trump's New Lawyer

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s new lawyer on Thursday with a montage of his excuses for the former president.

Joe Tacopina is the latest legal adviser who the former president has drafted in amid multiple investigations.

Earlier this week, the attorney tried to snatch a piece of paper from MSNBC’s Ari Melber while defending Trump’s claim about not knowing hush money payments were paid to adult actor Stormy Daniels after their alleged affair.

Tacopina repeatedly claims Trump is a victim of extortion in the supercut.

Per Kimmel, the lawyer “seems to have been born in the ashtray of Rudy Giuliani’s Lincoln Continental.”