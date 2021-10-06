ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Spots What Bothered Trump 'More Than Losing The Election'

The former guy probably wasn't happy over this new report.

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something missing from the new edition of the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans: Donald Trump

At the top, Kimmel noted, were tech billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

“The three of them have a combined wealth of more than $500 billion, which, I don’t know ― let’s get ’em, right?” Kimmel said. “Whatever happened to the good old-fashioned American tradition of taking lunch money from nerds like those?” 

But the former president was left off the list for the first time in 25 years.

“Good thing he’s a secure guy who doesn’t care about stuff like this,” Kimmel snarked. “I bet this bothered him more than losing the election.” 

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: 

