Jimmy Kimmel Spots What Bothered Trump 'More Than Losing The Election'

Jimmy Kimmel spotted something missing from the new edition of the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans: Donald Trump.

At the top, Kimmel noted, were tech billionaires Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

“The three of them have a combined wealth of more than $500 billion, which, I don’t know ― let’s get ’em, right?” Kimmel said. “Whatever happened to the good old-fashioned American tradition of taking lunch money from nerds like those?”

But the former president was left off the list for the first time in 25 years.

“Good thing he’s a secure guy who doesn’t care about stuff like this,” Kimmel snarked. “I bet this bothered him more than losing the election.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: