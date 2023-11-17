Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump Legal Threat With Most Backhanded Apology Ever

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Donald Trump and the rest of the team behind the former president’s failing social media venture after receiving a legal threat from the company over his jokes.

“He actually sees this stuff. He’s obsessed with himself and with what people say about him,” Kimmel said. “And because of that, we have somehow found ourselves once again in the wisp-thin crosshairs of our crazy ex-president and his compatriots.”

Kimmel mocked Truth Social earlier this week after The Hollywood Reporter said it had lost $73 million, leading to a demand from Trump Media and Technology Group for a retraction and apology from the late-night host.

Turns out, the company “only” lost $31.6 million, and Kimmel gladly set the record straight.

“In fairness, Truth Social isn’t a colossal failure. It’s only an abysmal failure,” Kimmel said. “I would like to do the right thing and congratulate our balloon-animal former president and his company on only losing $31.6 million. For you, that’s pretty good. That’s one of your best performances yet.”

He even offered a heartfelt apology.

“I’m deeply sorry you’re so bad at running companies,” Kimmel said.