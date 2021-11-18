Jimmy Kimmel Spots Wildest Moments Of Trump's 'Dummy' Interview With Mike Lindell

Jimmy Kimmel found a way to segue into a bit about a device that lets dogs make video calls into MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s interview with former President Donald Trump this week.
“Donald Trump doesn’t have a dog, not since he broke up with Mike Pence anyway,” he cracked. “But he does have a MyPillow guy. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, has been licking master’s butt again.”
Kimmel broke down Lindell’s “rambling” 36-minute interview with the former president into a 30-second supercut.
“It was like watching a ventriloquist get interviewed by his dummy,” he said as he rolled the clip.
Check it out in his Wednesday night monologue: