'Trump Better Lock The Doors': Jimmy Kimmel Blows Up 'Ridiculous' New Claim

The late-night host spotted a major flaw in the former president's latest legal argument.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday that Donald Trump might want to rethink his latest legal claim.

Trump’s attorneys argued in court that he has “absolute immunity” from prosecution for acts committed while president. One of his lawyers even said a president couldn’t be prosecuted for ordering the assassination of a political rival unless impeached and convicted first.

Kimmel called that “the most ridiculous answer imaginable.”

“If the president could order SEAL Team 6 to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because Bazooka Joe Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now,” Kimmel said, to point out just how ridiculous the argument is.

And that wasn’t the only bizarre moment to emerge from the former president’s day in court.

See more in Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue:

