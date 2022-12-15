Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Looks Like 'Such A Loser' He Might Need To Tweak His Name

Jimmy Kimmel hit the Trump family with a double whammy over Donald Trump’s struggling presidential campaign.

The 2024 election “is still almost two years away, but Donald Trump’s already losing steam,” he said Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “According to a new poll from USA Today, Republican voters prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 2-to-1 margin.”

“Trump was said to be so upset about this poll he had to be spanked with two magazines last night,” Kimmel quipped. “He’s looking like such a loser right now, we may have to start calling him Don Jr.”

Trump’s campaign to return to the White House has been off to a rocky start. He launched it in the wake of November’s midterm elections, which saw poor performance from Republican candidates, particularly those backed by Trump. It was viewed by many, including those within the GOP, as a referendum on his pull with voters.

Since then, he has attracted further backlash after he called to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution and hosted prominent antisemites for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Several polls have shown his popularity plunging with Republican voters.