What's Hot

Grant Wahl's Wife Reveals Cause Of Death

Sigourney Weaver Recalls James Cameron's 'Crazy' Demand That Made Her Bleed

Will Smith Says An ‘Emancipation’ Co-Star Spat On Him While Filming: ‘I Was Like Whoa’

Amy Poehler And Maya Rudolph Share The 'SNL' Moment That Completely Changed Them

Patrick Dempsey Shaves Off His Hair And Fans Are Disenchanted

U.S. Gold Medal Sprinter At Tokyo Olympics Is Already Banned From Paris Olympics

I Was On The Verge Of Calling Off My Wedding But Didn't Know Why. Now I Finally Understand.

Jan. 6 Committee Accelerates Timeline For Presentation, Criminal Referrals

US Sues Arizona Over Shipping Containers On Mexico Border

Accused Paul Pelosi Attacker Told Cops Of ‘Evil’ In Washington

This FX Show Was An Amazing Novel But Falls Flat On TV

Trump Organization Lost Secret Trial A Year Before Tax Fraud Conviction

Entertainment
Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 election

Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Looks Like 'Such A Loser' He Might Need To Tweak His Name

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host tossed a double whammy at the Trump family over the former president's waning popularity.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel hit the Trump family with a double whammy over Donald Trump’s struggling presidential campaign.

The 2024 election “is still almost two years away, but Donald Trump’s already losing steam,” he said Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” “According to a new poll from USA Today, Republican voters prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump by a 2-to-1 margin.”

“Trump was said to be so upset about this poll he had to be spanked with two magazines last night,” Kimmel quipped. “He’s looking like such a loser right now, we may have to start calling him Don Jr.

Trump’s campaign to return to the White House has been off to a rocky start. He launched it in the wake of November’s midterm elections, which saw poor performance from Republican candidates, particularly those backed by Trump. It was viewed by many, including those within the GOP, as a referendum on his pull with voters.

Since then, he has attracted further backlash after he called to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution and hosted prominent antisemites for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Several polls have shown his popularity plunging with Republican voters.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community