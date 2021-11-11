Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump A Scathing Reminder Of The 1 Thing He Hates Most

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” wrote U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

“The last time Trump got a spanking like that was with a copy of Forbes magazine by Stormy Daniels,” Kimmel said.

Trump, by all accounts, hates losing.

“The worst thing in his world would be to be a loser,” Jack O’Donnell, who ran a casino for Trump in the 1980s, told The New York Times last year. “To avoid being called a loser, he will do or say anything.”

So, Kimmel was only too happy to remind Trump how badly his legal team lost in court, not just with this week’s ruling but in all of the failed cases launched after he lost the 2020 election.

“At this point, Trump’s lawyers are like the losingest team in history, of any team ever,” Kimmel said, then ticked off the names of hapless sports franchises: “More than the Clippers, more than the Lions, more than the Washington Generals ― and the Globetrotters beat them like 5,000 games in a row.”