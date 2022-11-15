Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Hilariously Awkward Moment Of Trump's Big Party

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday joked that he spent his weekend in Florida as a guest of Donald Trump for the wedding of his younger daughter, Tiffany.

“It was an emotional weekend for Trump,” Kimmel said. “Because he gave away a daughter and the Senate on the same night, on Saturday night.”

That’s when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) won reelection over Trump-backed conspiracy theorist Adam Laxalt, ensuring that the Democrats will keep their control over the Senate in the next session of Congress.

“Many of the candidates Trump endorsed wound up losing,” Kimmel said. “Everything Trump touches dies ― which explains why Melania will live forever.”

Though Kimmel pointed out more than a few of the odd moments from Trump’s weekend, one stood out above the rest: Ivanka Trump apparently cropping Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo she posted on Instagram.

“How horrible do you have to be to get cut out of a Trump family photo?” Kimmel wondered.

Check it out in his Monday night monologue: