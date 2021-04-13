Trump Hung Rep. Matt Gaetz Out To Dry And Jimmy Kimmel Is Loving Every Minute Of It

Jimmy Kimmel is warning Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) not to expect former President Donald Trump to come to his rescue.

Gaetz, who has been a staunch Trump defender, is reportedly under investigation for sex trafficking allegations. He denies the allegations.

He also reportedly sought a meeting with the former president in Florida and was rejected.

“That has to be a heartbreaker,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night. “Matt Gaetz was like the son Donald Trump never had. Now, he’s getting treated like the sons he does have.”

But Kimmel said he got a kick out of Trump supporters looking for the former president’s help when they’re down on their luck.

“Nothing’s funnier than these guys who sold their souls to Donald Trump coming to him in their time of need and thinking he’s gonna help them. Asking Donald Trump for a favor is like asking a Nigerian prince for a refund. You’re not getting it.”

See his full monologue below: