Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Sums Up Newly Revealed Trump Plot To Steal Election

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t get over the bizarre memo that Donald Trump hoped would persuade Mike Pence to overturn the presidential election when the results were certified by Congress on Jan. 6.

The two-page memo, prepared by attorney John Eastman, was revealed in the new book “Peril” by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa and involves Pence essentially tossing out electoral votes from seven states and declaring Trump the winner.

But Kimmel put his own comedic spin on how it could’ve unfolded in his Tuesday night monologue: