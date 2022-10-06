Jimmy Kimmel Shares The Bizarre Story About Trump’s Weird Feud With A Music Icon

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a weird detail in a new book about Donald Trump ― and it isn’t about his presidency.

It’s about one of his three marriages.

In Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times revealed that Trump and second wife Marla Maples broke up at one point while they were dating.

“She started dating Michael Bolton, the singer, so of course Trump had to get her back,” Kimmel said. “And once he did, he took her to a Michael Bolton concert just to rub it in.”

Kimmel was unimpressed.

“He really showed Michael Bolton by buying two tickets to see him in concert,” Kimmel said. “Does going to see Michael Bolton to assert dominance in a relationship ― that’s gotta be the whitest thing I’ve ever heard anyone do, right?”