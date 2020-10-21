Jimmy Kimmel Roasts New Presidential Debate Rule: Like 'Zoom Kindergarten'

Jimmy Kimmel is not optimistic about the second presidential debate.
The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday announced that the microphones of President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden would each be muted while the other is delivering responses to questions in the final televised debate on Thursday. The move was made after a roundly criticized, off-the-rails first debate marked by constant interruptions, mostly from Trump.
Trump has complained the rule change is “very unfair.”
“Biden and Trump will be muted during the two-minute answer period, so this one doesn’t turn into another senior citizen ‘Bumfights’ video,” Kimmel said Tuesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“Muting the mics ― it’s the same strategy my daughter’s teacher uses for Zoom kindergarten,” he added. “Would a mute button even work on Donald Trump? I feel like if you turn off his microphone he’ll just pull another one out of his hair or something.”
Watch his roast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” below.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place