Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump And His Supporters With A Brutal Video Reminder

Jimmy Kimmel got a kick out of President Joe Biden apparently forgetting the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week, referring to him as “that fellow Down Under.”

“We should consider ourselves lucky he didn’t call him Kangaroo Jack,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted that the right wing uses moments like this to claim Biden is senile.

“One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he never, ever screwed up anyone’s name,” Kimmel joked.

Then, he played a supercut of Trump frequently and repeatedly doing exactly that, from referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” to botching the name of his then-vice president, calling him “Mike Pounce.”

“He knows all the best names, he really does,” Kimmel cracked.

See that video and more in his Thursday night monologue: