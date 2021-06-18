Trump Named 2 Of His Biggest Enemies, And Jimmy Kimmel Is Absolutely Mystified

Donald Trump seems to have two major villains in his life at the moment, and as Jimmy Kimmel pointed out on Thursday, each one is stranger than the other.

The former president called into Fox News this week and proceeded to air his grievances ― including a new attack on windmills, which he claimed “kill everything.”

“Donald Quixote strikes again!” Kimmel cracked. “Why do you think he hates windmills so much? Maybe they’re messing up his hair, I don’t know.”

And that wasn’t the only strange moment of the interview as the man Kimmel called “the tan of La Mancha” also lashed out at Canada as “very, very tough” and “very unfair” to the United States.

“Maybe we should build a wall up north in Montana, too,” Kimmel suggested. “What is his problem with Canada? I bet Celine Dion refused to sing at his birthday or something and he never forgot it.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: