What's Hot

'1 F**king Question': Jordan Klepper Has Blunt Advice For America's 'Gun Nuts'

Fox News Parts Ways With 'Unfiltered' Host Dan Bongino

Laura Ingraham Warns Of Democrats' Pot-Smoking Agenda, But Twitter Users Don't Mind

Sen. Ted Cruz's Telling Call With Fox Business Host Caught On Newly Released Tape

Tennessee Republican Lawmaker Resigns After Ethics Violation

Radio Host Larry Elder Announces 2024 GOP Bid For President

Sen. John Fetterman Sparks Conversation About Cannabis Reform With 4/20 Tweet

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly Vetoes Bills On Trans Youth Care, Bathrooms

Mike Lindell Ordered To Pay $5 Million To Winner Of 'Prove Mike Wrong' Challenge

Petition To Remove Nick, Vanessa Lachey As ‘Love Is Blind’ Co-Hosts Picks Up Steam

Scarlett Johansson Has Only Nice Things To Say About This Ex-Husband

F. Murray Abraham Apologizes After Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Says He Only 'Told Jokes'

EntertainmentDonald TrumpNew York CityJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Baffling Part Of Trump's Anti-New York Rant

The late-night host also has a fact-check for the former president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is trying a new approach to his indictment in New York, now claiming he “enjoyed” it and calling it an “unbelievable experience” and “the best day in history.”

“Oh, good, he’s having fun being indicted,” Kimmel said. “That’s good, because it’s gonna happen a bunch more times.”

The ex-president, in that same rant, railed against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as well as New York City in general.

“You have murderers walking all over the street, drug dealers, you have everybody walking all over the street,” he said.

That left Kimmel baffled.

“Everybody walking all over the street?” he repeated. “You can’t have that.”

Kimmel also dropped a fact-check on Trump.

“Last year, there were more homicides in Palm Beach County, where Donald Trump lives, than in all of Manhattan,” he pointed out.

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community