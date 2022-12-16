Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

Jimmy Kimmel has a bunch of issues with Donald Trump’s wild new line of products ― including the timing of its launch.

The former president revealed Thursday he was selling digital trading cards, called non-fungible tokens or NFTs, depicting himself as an array of cringeworthy macho characters for $99 a pop.

Advertisement

The announcement comes days after the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which suddenly collapsed last month and filed for bankruptcy protection.

“He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president,” Kimmel said Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Tonight.” “And, by the way, we already have Trump trading cards: They’re called subpoenas.”

“The timing, too, is astonishing,” he added. “Three days after that FTX guy got arrested for fraud, Trump said, ‘Now is the time to get into the imaginary baseball card market.’”

Watch below.