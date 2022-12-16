What's Hot

Big Business Sounds Alarms Over GOP Debt Limit Hostage Plan

'Harry & Meghan' Made A Docuseries For Themselves — Not For Us

Biden Orders More Secret JFK Assassination Files Released By National Archives

Nick Cannon Shares Why He Didn't Want Son To Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death

Poll Shows 'Critical Race Theory' Attacks Flopped In Midterms

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Says He Saw Swirling 'Demon Portal' Above Biden White House

Major Law That Would Protect Pumping At Work Is Being Held Up By One Industry

3 Men Who Plotted To Kidnap Michigan Governor Face Lengthy Prison Sentences

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In January

Republican Squabbling Heats Up Over Spending And Strategy

Emily Blunt Can't Seem To Ditch The 'Terrible Jacket' She Wore On This Occasion

Texas Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter In Window Shooting

Entertainment
Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

“He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel has a bunch of issues with Donald Trump’s wild new line of products ― including the timing of its launch.

The former president revealed Thursday he was selling digital trading cards, called non-fungible tokens or NFTs, depicting himself as an array of cringeworthy macho characters for $99 a pop.

The announcement comes days after the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which suddenly collapsed last month and filed for bankruptcy protection.

“He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president,” Kimmel said Thursday on “Jimmy Kimmel Tonight.” “And, by the way, we already have Trump trading cards: They’re called subpoenas.”

“The timing, too, is astonishing,” he added. “Three days after that FTX guy got arrested for fraud, Trump said, ‘Now is the time to get into the imaginary baseball card market.’”

Watch below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community