Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Surest Sign Trump Is In Full-Blown Panic Mode

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s attorneys have warned him that if he’s indicted in New York he will likely lose in court.

“Which means he’ll spend the next three years claiming he won the case,” Kimmel observed.

Trump had claimed he would be indicted on Tuesday, which didn’t happen and it now seems unlikely that there will be any movement in the case at all this week.

But Kimmel said there’s a sure sign that the ex-president is getting increasingly nervous as the days wear on.

“Trump is all-capsing in his pants right now,” he said, referring to Trump’s all-caps rage-posts on his flailing Truth Social website.

Trump has been especially aggressive toward Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney handling the case.

“I have to say I love the idea that a guy named Bragg might send him to jail,” Kimmel said. “It’s like the thing he loves to do most could send him up the river.”

