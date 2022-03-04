Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is facing new pressure as the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol says it has evidence he took part in a “criminal conspiracy” to try to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“They have so much evidence, this morning Trump tried to flush himself down the toilet,” he cracked, referring to reports that, as president, he liked to stuff sensitive documents in a porcelain file.

Speaking of documents, Kimmel spotted a curious handwritten addition on Trump’s private White House notes dated Jan. 6.

It referred to Mike Pence and looked something like this:

VPOTUS ( )

“I know it wasn’t intentional,” Kimmel said. “But a blank space between two parentheses is the most perfect description of Mike Pence I’ve ever seen. It should be on his Christmas cards.”

