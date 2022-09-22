Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 'Sweet' Clue Trump Is Preparing For Prison

Jimmy Kimmel tried to decipher Donald Trump’s latest online rant and joked that there might be a clue as to where the former president will be living in the future.

And it’s not Mar-a-Lago.

Trump fired off an angry message at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against him and several family members, accusing them of a “staggering” amount of fraud.

“Of course,” Kimmel said. “Fraud is who he is! Charging Donald Trump with fraud is like charging Lizzo with ‘Juice.’ It’s his essence.”

Trump’s message called James “Peekaboo.”

“No idea,” Kimmel said. “I looked all over the internet, there’s no explanation for why he’s calling her ‘Peekaboo.’”

Trump’s message ended just as oddly: “Bye, bye.”

“Peekaboo and bye, bye,” Kimmel repeated. “He must be spending time with his granddaughter before he goes to jail. Kinda sweet.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: