Jimmy Kimmel Reveals The Words That Could Haunt Trump If He Faces Prison Time

Jimmy Kimmel says former President Donald Trump could face prison now that the New York attorney general’s office has announced a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

“There’s no greater divide between anyone’s future than Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “In 2025, he could either be president again or trading cigarettes for face-bronzer. You don’t know.”

Kimmel also played a supercut of Trump repeatedly bragging that he could do whatever he wanted ― words that may come back to haunt him if he ends up in prison.

“Save it for the warden, my friend,” Kimmel advised.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: