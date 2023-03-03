What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelCPAC

Jimmy Kimmel Tells Trump What'll Happen When He Finally Gets Arrested

"They're coming for you," Kimmel warned the ex-president.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel made short work of Donald Trump’s latest wild claim on his flailing social media website.

“They’re not coming for me,” the ex-president wrote in all-caps as he cited a common right-wing meme. “They’re coming for you ― I’m just in the way!!!”

Kimmel had a correction.

“No, they’re coming for you,” he said. “When you get arrested, none of the rest of us are going to prison with you. You’re gonna be in there begging for hairspray alone.”

Kimmel also took a look at the CPAC convention, where Trump it scheduled to speak on Saturday, in his Thursday night monologue:

