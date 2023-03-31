Jimmy Kimmel Spells Out Exactly What Trump Can Do In Prison

Jimmy Kimmel opened his show first by hugging an American flag ― the way Donald Trump once did ― and then suggesting that the ex-president now has a new middle name thanks to his indictment.
“The J in Donald J. Trump now stands for jail,” he told his cheering audience hours after the news broke.
The former president, predictably, lashed out on social media ― except as Kimmel noted, Trump wrote that he had been “indicated.”
“Hopefully he can spend some time at the prison library learning how to spell,” Kimmel said.
See more in his Thursday night monologue: