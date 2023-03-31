Jimmy Kimmel Spells Out Exactly What Trump Can Do In Prison

Jimmy Kimmel opened his show first by hugging an American flag ― the way Donald Trump once did ― and then suggesting that the ex-president now has a new middle name thanks to his indictment.

“The J in Donald J. Trump now stands for jail,” he told his cheering audience hours after the news broke.

Advertisement

The former president, predictably, lashed out on social media ― except as Kimmel noted, Trump wrote that he had been “indicated.”

“Hopefully he can spend some time at the prison library learning how to spell,” Kimmel said.