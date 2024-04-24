EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump With 'Prison Sentence' Prediction For The Ages

The former president had a complaint outside of court. Kimmel was ready with an answer.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel had a quick comeback for Donald Trump’s latest courthouse complaint.

The former president on Tuesday griped that he’s tied up in court while President Joe Biden is free to hit the campaign trail, but in the same breath also insisted that it might be an advantage for himself after all.

“He can’t campaign, nobody knows what he’s doing. He can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.

“Well you can,” Kimmel shot back. “You’re about to put two prison sentences together, and maybe even three, possibly four.”

Trump is currently on trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the first of four criminal trials he’s facing.

See more of Kimmel’s take in his Tuesday night monologue:

