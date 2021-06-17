Kimmel Trolls Trump's Putin Obsession With A Genius Throwback Video

Jimmy Kimmel was amused by President Joe Biden’s gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin: a pair of aviator sunglasses.

“Hello, Mr. Murderer, I brought a gift for you,” Kimmel cracked. “Try ’em on, they’re just like mine!”

And Kimmel couldn’t help but wonder how the former guy felt about it.

“Trump had to be so jealous, he loved his Sugar Vladdy so much,” Kimmel said, noting that Trump spent years bragging about a single compliment ostensibly from the Russian leader.

Then, Kimmel played a supercut of Trump mooning over Putin’s praise... which as it turned out, was something he never even said.

Check it out in Wednesday night’s monologue: