Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Awkward Part Of Trump's Interview With Sean Hannity

Jimmy Kimmel says former President Donald Trump can’t help himself when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Even though we now know without a doubt that Putin is a murderer and a war criminal and as bad a human being as they come, even though we’re on the precipice of nuclear war with this monster, Trump cannot stop bragging about how well he knows the guy,” the late-show host said.

Kimmel was referring to an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in which Trump boasted about his relationship with Putin even as footage of body bags from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appeared on the screen.

Kimmel noticed an especially awkward moment where Hannity tried to get Trump to denounce Putin.