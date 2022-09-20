Jimmy Kimmel Burns Both Trump And His Supporters With A Damning Observation

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump’s open embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theory at this latest rally, which featured the music associated with the movement.
As the song played, fans held up a single finger.
“That means one, which is their average IQ, I think,” Kimmel cracked, noting that it’s also part of the song.
“It would seem that Trump has now fully embraced the lunacy because these are the only people who still believe there’s a conspiracy against him,” he said. “Things are getting very crazy out there.”
See more in his Monday night monologue: