Kimmel Gives Trump's Biggest Rally Lie A Blunt 4-Word Reality Check

Jimmy Kimmel spotted one of the more brazen claims by Donald Trump at a rally this weekend as the former president attacked the multiple investigations targeting him.

“In reality, they’re not after me,” he told the crowd in Texas. “They’re after you.”

“No, they’re after you,” Kimmel fired back, to applause from his audience.

Then he got even more blunt.

“In reality, you will be in a jumpsuit eating baloney in a cafeteria with Rudy Giuliani,” he said. “They will be at home watching ‘Yellowstone’ on a 65-inch TV.”