Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump For Speaking To 'So Many Empty Seats' At Sad Rally

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump has come full circle with his Florida rally this week by bringing back an old tactic.

“No Trump rally would be complete without a little fudging of the crowd size,” Kimmel said on Thursday night.

At the event, Trump bragged that he was speaking to “tens of thousands” of people. But as Kimmel noted, the venue’s capacity was 5,200 ― and there were plenty of empty seats.

“At this point, the only way for Trump to draw a crowd of 10,000 is with a Sharpie,” Kimmel said. “There were so many empty seats, you couldn’t tell if it was a Trump rally or a Trump inauguration.”