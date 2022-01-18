Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump Rally's Wildest Moment -- And It Wasn't Even Trump

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump’s return to the rally circuit over the weekend, but the late-night host did find one area of agreement with the former president.

Trump complained that the media won’t cover his 2020 election fraud claims, which many refer to as “the Big Lie.”

“The Big Lie is a lot of bullshit, that’s what it is,” Trump said.

“Yeah,” Kimmel said with a laugh. “That is exactly what it is.”