Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

Donald Trump is once again attacking late-night talk-show hosts ― and Jimmy Kimmel is already firing back.

The former president fired off an angry rant on his flailing Truth Social platform attacking the hosts as “untalented fools,” wondering why they’re paid so much and dismissing them as “Not Talent, No Laughs!”

Advertisement

“You’d think being the father of Eric and Don Jr. he’d have more sympathy for untalented fools,” Kimmel cracked. “And as far as how much money we make, yeah, we do make a lot of money. You know what we do with that money? We pay taxes on it.”

Then, he poked two of Trump’s biggest sore spots in the same joke: Ratings, which the ex-president is known to obsess over, and the failed border wall project that was a central 2016 campaign promise.

“While we’re on the subject of low ratings, yours are lower than the wall you failed to build,” Kimmel said as the screen filled with headlines about Trump’s rapidly declining popularity, even among Republicans.

See more in his Monday night monologue: