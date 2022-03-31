Jimmy Kimmel Can't Get Over Trump's Most Brazen Hypocrisy Yet

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a Donald Trump moment that was incredibly brazen, even by his standards. Earlier this week, Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
“[Trump] wants our enemy to dig up damaging information about our president while he is attacking Ukraine and he doesn’t see anything wrong with this,” Kimmel said in disbelief. “The whole free world is trying to stop Putin. Trump’s like, ‘Hey, you got anything on the president’s crackhead son I could use?’”
Kimmel then took a dig at Donald Trump Jr.’s strange videos.
“Meanwhile, his own son’s in the basement making videos that look like the last 20 minutes of ‘Goodfellas,’” Kimmel said.
Trump’s hypocrisy in seeking dirt on others doesn’t end there. Kimmel ran through a list of recent revelations about the former president in his Wednesday night monologue: