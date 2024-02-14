EntertainmentDonald TrumpJoe Biden Jimmy Kimmel

'Very Weird': Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Strangest Scare Tactic Yet

The late-night host spotted a bizarre new attack by the former president.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump debuted a new scare tactic during a recent speech ― and it was odd even by the former president’s often wild standards.

“He gave a speech to members of the NRA in Harrisburg over the weekend where he gave them a very weird reason why he is needed back in the White House,” Kimmel said.

Trump told the crowd that if he’s not elected “we’re not gonna have Pennsylvania, they’ll change the name, they’re gonna change the name of Pennsylvania.”

Kimmel was stumped.

“It sounds a little far-fetched,” he observed. “Joe Biden is from Pennsylvania, why he would change the name of his home state is unclear. But just because something is completely made up doesn’t mean it isn’t worth fighting for.”

Kimmel rolled a mock campaign ad to save the state:

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot