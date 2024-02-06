EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy KimmelMar-A-Lago

Jimmy Kimmel Has Wild Theory About What's In Trump's Secret Room At Mar-A-Lago

The 2022 search of the former president's Florida home may have missed a couple of things.
Ed Mazza
Jimmy Kimmel spotted a new revelation about the 2022 search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“Special counsel Jack Smith has learned about a possible hidden room off Trump’s bedroom that wasn’t searched,” he said. “There’s also a closet with a lock on it that they didn’t open even though Eric kept banging on the door from the inside.”

Trump, he added, hasn’t commented on the report, leading to speculation about what might be inside the secret room.

“It could be the room where Melania lives in a giant hourglass like Jasmine at the end of ‘Aladdin,’” he guessed, referring to the seldom-seen former first lady.

See more in his Monday night monologue:

